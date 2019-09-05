Awkward! Joe Kennedy campaigns for Elizabeth Warren, who has endorsed Ed Markey

As he moves toward a likely US Senate run, Kennedy faces the awkward prospect that his pick for president has actually picked his would-be Democratic primary opponent, Senator Edward J. Markey.

For Kennedy, he technically would have to do it without her.

LEBANON, N.H. — After a 10-minute speech espousing her virtues, Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III lingered for rounds of photos Thursday at Senator Elizabeth Warren’s newest presidential field office, its walls plastered with “Win with Warren” signs.

Warren’s endorsement of her Senate colleague — which predated Kennedy’s announcement that he’s considering a Senate run — has been heavily promoted by Markey’s campaign amid the explosion of interest in the race.

Markey’s team has released a 90-second video of Warren laying out her case for his reelection in 2020. And last month, his campaign paid for a banner that appeared across the top of Politico’s website, plopping photos of both alongside a not-so-subtle line: “Warren Endorses Markey.”

Of course, how publicly and emphatically Warren would back Markey if Kennedy enters a race that already includes other lesser-known challenges remains unclear.

She is, after all, running her own national campaign. And she’s spoken highly of both Kennedy and Markey, including last month, when she said Kennedy was an “amazing person.”

(A Markey aide said Thursday that his campaign expects Warren to “continue to be very supportive.”)

Nonetheless, it was Kennedy who spent chunks of Thursday addressing the elephant in the campaign office.

“Primaries get messy. And I totally understand that,” Kennedy told reporters in Lebanon, where he rallied Warren’s supporters at her Upper Valley field office, calling Warren “not just a mentor” and a friend, but a leader willing to earn people’s trust.

Kennedy greeted New Hampshire state Representative Mary Jane Mulligan as he departed Elizabeth Warren’s Lebanon, N.H., field office. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Kennedy also later appeared in Manchester to address volunteers at a Warren phone-bank session.

He brushed aside a question of whether his active support of Warren puts her into an awkward position, given her Markey endorsement.

“I think she’s got bigger fish to fry,” Kennedy said. “I don’t think that’s causing her lost sleep.”

He acknowledged having a “number of conversations” with her as he considered running, though he declined to address what they discussed.

Kennedy confirmed last week that he is weighing a primary challenge. The four-term congressman — grandson of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy — said that he’s mulling, among other factors, what’s right in this political moment.

But the prospect of a challenge by the 38-year-old had been building publicly for weeks, and Markey moved quickly amid the specter of a high-profile threat to his incumbency, pushing out the video endorsement from Warren, who cites her “full support”for him.

Within days, Markey’s campaign was also heralding the endorsement of environmental activists; soon after, it was more than 100 state legislators who lined up to officially support him.

A half-dozen of Markey’s Massachusetts colleagues in Washington, including Warren, are also backing him against current challengers Steve Pemberton and Shannon Liss-Riordan.

Kennedy grabbed a cookie before heading out. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Still, it’s Warren — a presidential candidate and one of the Democratic Party’s most well-known names — who continues to pop up in Web browsers, the video of her beaming into news sites and social media feeds to remind voters who the popular progressive is behind.

“Ed is my friend and my partner in the Senate,” Warren says in the spot, which was shot in the days before Kennedy’s interest in the race became public. “I’ve got his back, and I know that he will always have yours.”

Kennedy has long provided the same strong support for Warren, his former graduate school professor. He introduced her at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, reminiscing about his first day in class at Harvard Law School and how Warren chided him when she asked him to define a word.

It’s a story he pointed to again on Thursday in Lebanon, joking to supporters that if they Google “assumpsit” — the word Warren quizzed him on — they’ll immediately find a picture of him. (He’s correct.)

“It’s the lasting contribution I’ll make to society,” he joked.

In February, Kennedy was also among the first to throw a high-profile endorsement to Warren at her presidential campaign kickoff event in Lawrence. Markey was there, too, offering his own early backing of Warren, and like Kennedy, he has appeared in New Hampshire on her behalf, helping open her office in Keene in July.

But it’s Kennedy, he of the famous name, who commanded attention in introducing her to the crowd that chilly February afternoon, even holding up Warren as an heir to the populism of his grandfather.

In New Hampshire on Thursday, Kennedy said the endorsements that Markey has corralled won’t be a major factor in his decision on whether to run. And when pressed if he’ll be back in New Hampshire on Warren’s behalf, he said he’d “absolutely” return.

It was Kennedy’s first New Hampshire event for Warren. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com.