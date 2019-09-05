Baker looks to double state exemption for dependents

“Some of the people who did the work should get a piece of the break this year,” said Baker, whose administration has said that the state eclipsed budget benchmarks for the fiscal year that ended in June by $1.1 billion.

The plan, which Baker intends to file as part of a $650 million supplemental budget bill, is one of several tax-related proposals he included in the wake of a second-straight year of budget surpluses.

Governor Charlie Baker — a Republican who once pledged to hold the line on taxes and fees, only to sign new ones into law — will file legislation Friday to double the state exemption taxpayers can claim for dependents, a break his administration says could affect roughly 1 million taxpayers and save families $87 million a year.

Under Baker’s plan, the state would increase the personal income tax exemption for each dependent, from $1,000 to $2,000 — the first boost since 1987. To offset the lost revenue, Baker wants to pull $175 million from the budget surplus and deposit it into a “tax reduction fund” to backfill the losses for two years.

Baker said the proposal is in line with his past attempts to boost up workers. He ran on, and later signed into law, measures doubling the state’s earned income tax credit, which helps the working poor.

But even as the state ended fiscal year 2018 with a $1 billion budget surplus, officials faced pressure from rating agencies to shore up the state’s so-called rainy day fund. With the fund now on track to hit $3.3 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, Baker said he felt comfortable shifting extra revenue elsewhere.

“I think our view is, this is the right time to give something back to working families,” he said.

Baker is also proposing to cut the state’s income tax from 5.05 percent to 5 percent next year, a move that may happen without any change and one his administration had already factored into its own financial forecasting.

Currently, any movement toward 5 percent — which voters asked for in 2000 when they approved a ballot initiative to gradually knock the rate down from 5.85 percent — is based on a complicated set of economic triggers.

While it won’t be clear until later this year whether the state hit the necessary benchmarks, the Department of Revenue last year built into its projections the assumption it would. Should it drop to 5 percent, the Baker administration expects state tax revenue to dip $185 million next fiscal year.

In a third measure, Baker is also proposing tweaking state law in the wake of a federal measure designed to make it easier for permanently disabled veterans to qualify for student loan forgiveness.

President Trump signed the order last month. But Baker’s office said that, under current Massachusetts law, that loan forgiveness would be considered a taxable benefit. The administration’s proposal, he said, would ensure that those veterans won’t face state income tax liability if their loans are forgiven because of a disability.

