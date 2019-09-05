In Boston, activists march to protest companies doing business with ICE

“Never again means abolish ICE,” the protesters chanted as they walked past rush hour commuters and cars stopped in their tracks.

A spirited group of hundreds of Jewish activists and their allies marched from down Congress and onto Cambridge street in downtown Boston Thursday evening, gathering to protest private companies doing business with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Many wore white because it is a color of mourning, said Ari Fertig, one of the organizers. A woman near the front blew a shofar, a ram’s horn that will be used in High Holiday services this month, as the crowd inched forward from the New England Holocaust Memorial in the center of the city.

The protest was planned by “Never Again Action,” a nationwide group of Jewish activists that formed about two months ago. Their first protest in Boston in early July shut down traffic during downtown rush hour to protest immigration detention in the city. In August, while the group was protesting in front of a detention center in Rhode Island, a captain at the prison allegedly drove his truck into the crowd. Never Again activists have also led protests in cities around the country, including San Francisco, Chicago and Baltimore.

Their main rallying cry, “close the camps,” draws on the language of concentration camps to denounce migrant camps at the U.S. border, which lawmakers and lawyers have described as overcrowded, squalid, and inhumane.

Of course, those border camps were more than 2,300 miles away from those who marched on Thursday evening. But the activists said their goal was to make Bostonians realize that the issue immigrant detention is not confined to the border. Disruption — blocking traffic, chanting and singing, getting arrested — is part of the point. As of 5:40 p.m., aerial news footage of the demonstration showed dozens of marchers blocking traffic near the Holocaust Memorial in downtown Boston.

Protesters filled the roadway into Cambridge on the Longfellow Bridge shortly after 6 p.m. Three police cars with blinking blue lights followed the crowds onto the otherwise empty bridge, which spans the Charles River, and a line of cars followed the police.

People waiting at the Charles/MGH Red Line stop peered at the protestors over the railing; a biker clapped as he rode by on the bike lane. Members of a brass band played a lively set.

Participants with Never Again often refer to their own family histories, and the horror stories about the Holocaust that they learned in synagogue or Hebrew School, to explain why they are in the streets.

“I really feel like this is the future of the Jewish people,” said Susan Abramson, who is the Rabbi at Temple Shalom Emeth in Burlington. She leads monthly rallies against ICE and had come to learn from the young group about how to “up the ante” at her own community’s protests.

“Our businesses here in Boston are actively collaborating with ICE,” said Maya Yair, 27, one of the organizers of the march. “This is no time for business as usual.” She said she hoped the public pressure from the march would make local businesses “feel people are watching.”

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report. Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.