‘It could be yours’: State treasurer to release list of 48,000 unclaimed properties worth millions

State officials will release the newest list Sunday of 48,000 unclaimed properties worth millions of dollars, State Treasurer and Receiver General Deb Goldberg’s office said Thursday.

The state takes possession of most unclaimed properties if it is untouched for three years, Goldberg’s office said. The Globe will publish Sunday the full list of people and businesses owed unclaimed property, the statement said.

“We currently hold over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at the treasurer’s office and it could be yours. One in 10 Massachusetts residents are owed money. Call our office today to begin the claims process,” Goldberg said in the statement.