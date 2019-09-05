‘It could be yours’: State treasurer to release list of 48,000 unclaimed properties worth millions
State officials will release the newest list Sunday of 48,000 unclaimed properties worth millions of dollars, State Treasurer and Receiver General Deb Goldberg’s office said Thursday.
The state takes possession of most unclaimed properties if it is untouched for three years, Goldberg’s office said. The Globe will publish Sunday the full list of people and businesses owed unclaimed property, the statement said.
“We currently hold over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at the treasurer’s office and it could be yours. One in 10 Massachusetts residents are owed money. Call our office today to begin the claims process,” Goldberg said in the statement.
Goldberg’s office processed over 106,000 claims in 2018 and returned about $130 million in property to its rightful owners, the statement said.
“Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes,” the statement said.
The list includes people and businesses with unclaimed property worth over $100, Goldberg’s office said. The office updates the list every six months.
“There is no time limit for a person to claim this property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest,” the statement said.
People in Massachusetts can find out if they are owed unclaimed property by visiting findmassmoney.com or calling 888-344-6277, Goldberg’s office said.
