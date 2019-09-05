Developer Colin Kane mulling run for governor

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I really hope Rocco Baldelli becomes manager of the Red Sox someday. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

The race for Rhode Island governor is still three years away, but it feels like you can’t go more than a few days without hearing about a new potential candidate.

This week: Colin Kane, a prominent developer who served as the first chairman of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission before stepping down in 2015.

Kane confirmed Tuesday he is contemplating a run for the state’s top job, but he acknowledged he has struggled to find a party that he identifies with. He’s a registered Democrat, but he said he views himself as an “old school Blue Dog Democrat or perhaps a liberal Reagan Republican.”

“Neither plays well in a primary against progressive candidates or with Trump supporters,” Kane wrote in an email.

Kane is a founding partner of the East Providence-based Peregrine Group. He’s one of the developers of the Hammetts Wharf Hotel in Newport, which is expected to open next year. He is widely credited with helping lay the groundwork for some of the construction now happening on the former I-195 land.

Explaining his interest in the race, Kane said “it would be a shame if there wasn’t a pro-growth, business-oriented candidate that might at least add a less ideological and more practical voice to the debate.”

Governor Gina Raimondo is term-limited in 2022, so many of the state’s top tier Democrats are expected to take a chance on the race. That includes Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Other names that have been floated as potential candidates are US Representative James Langevin, Attorney General Peter Neronha, former Attorney General Patrick Lynch, former Deepwater Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, businessman Ken Block and House Minority Leader Blake Filippi.

NEED TO KNOW

• A Pawtucket Republican raised just $50 during his failed run for state representative in 2010. So how did he rack up more than $100,000 in fines from the Board of Elections? Ed Fitzpatrick takes a look at what the board is planning to do about a fine structure that the vice chairman calls “completely out of whack with any sense of proportionality.”

• Now that students are back in school, here’s a list of how much every superintendent in the state is paid.

• How Hurricane Dorian might affect Rhode Island and the rest of the New England later this week.

• Colt State Park makes the Globe’s list of New England parks you have to visit this fall.

• Gronk fans, you deserve this.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• Today is the deadline for Providence officials to object to the state takeover of city schools. While some City Council members have raised concerns about the plan, it appears unlikely there will be any formal opposition.

• Governor Raimondo will be at Cranston Western High School this afternoon to hold a ceremonial signing of several pieces of education reform legislation that were approved by the General Assembly earlier this year.

• The state Council on Postsecondary Education meets tonight to discuss the University of Rhode Island’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

• Launching today at Brown University, a new exhibit from artist Jackie Sumell called “A Landscape Without Prisons.” It runs through October 13.

