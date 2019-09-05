Forecast: A look at what Hurricane Dorian holds for New England

The biggest threats to the Carolina areas is going to be from storm surge, which in some cases will be in the top five highest on record. I suspect we’re going to see more damage from water than we will be from wind. The core of the hurricane winds still likely do not come onshore over more than a small area.

Hurricane Dorian continues to hit the Carolinas Thursday afternoon as it slowly moves along the coastline, and eventually, up north to New England.

You’re likely wondering how this storm is going to affect New England. There is a tropical storm watch posted for Cape Cod and the islands. This means winds can reach 39 miles an hour or higher, but stay below hurricane strength.

Tropical storm watches are posted for eastern southern New England. (NOAA Data)

The worst weather will occur over Cape Cod overnight Friday and into early Saturday. At most, this is going to be like a strong nor’easter. It might delay some ferry service, and there could be scattered power outages. On the other end of the scale, Dorian could also just bring breezy conditions with a period of rain. Either way, this is a weekend interruption, nothing more. Seas will be rough enough to create some beach erosion as well. This will be especially true on the open Atlantic-facing waters.

Winds over 100 knots will be offshore of Nantucket early Saturday. (WeatherBell)

The rain and wind will not penetrate very far inland. You can see on the loop below that the heaviest wind stays out over the ocean and just clips Cape Cod. If the storm travels another 30 to 50 miles further east, then even the Cape will not experience tropical storm-force winds.

The rainfall may never actually make it into Boston beyond a few showers. Some of the models have a quarter- to a half-inch of rain around Greater Boston, while other models have even less. There’s a sharp divide between the haves and have nots. If this were winter, I’d probably be forecasting a coating to a couple of inches of snow with a plowable storm well south of Boston.

The WRF model brings rain into Boston, but still doesn’t provide very much of it. (WeatherBell)

The GFS model has very little rain around Boston by Saturday. (WeatherBell)

The first half of Saturday will be cloudy. It does appear a clearing will push in from the west and south as Dorian moves into eastern Canada. Sunday is my pick of the weekend days, with sunshine and pleasant September temperatures. We may not reach 80 degrees for a while, as next week also looks seasonably cool.