Gas leak triggers Level 1 hazmat situation at Market Basket in Rowley

A gas leak at a Market Basket in Rowley is contained after it triggered a Level 1 hazmat situation Thursday afternoon, said Rowley police and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

Rowley police, firefighters, and EMS and a state hazmat team responded to a “reported odor of gas” at the Market Basket at 231 Newburyport Turnpike at 2:58 p.m., according to the DFS and Rowley police.

“There is a contained gas leak at the Market Basket on Route 1. Rowley police and fire are on scene, State Hazmat [is] enroute as a precaution. EMS is on scene evaluating,” Rowley police said in a tweet at 3:35 p.m.