Harvard, MIT ranked top two colleges in the US, according to new list
College students have flocked back to schools around the Boston area, with some returning to find their colleges ranked among the top 10 in the United States by the Wall Street Journal.
Two Boston area institutions topped the list. Harvard University ranked number one and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology came in second.
Other New England colleges ranked the top 10. Yale University in New Haven, Conn. ranked third and Brown University in Providence, RI, ranked seventh.
Several institutions in Massachusetts made it in the top 100 in the list. Amherst College and Williams College ranked 20th and 21st, respectively, Wellesley College ranked 24th, Tufts University ranked 30th, Smith College ranked 41st, Boston University ranked 44th, Boston College ranked 59th, Mount Holyoke ranked 61st, and Northeastern ranked 93rd.
The list, which compared more than 800 US universities, was created in partnership with Times Higher Education, a London-based publication that focuses on global higher education news. Rankings are based on an assessment of college’s and universities outcomes, resources, engagement, and environment.
