Joe Kennedy III pledges not to take cash from corporate PACs

“That’s why I am taking the No Corporate PAC pledge for my campaign moving forward. Political donations have never influenced my votes or policy positions. But even the appearance of such conflict is unacceptable in today’s political system. The voices of the people I represent, and those voices alone, are the ones I seek to amplify, respond to and represent.”

“Over the past year I have heard from an increasing number of constituents concerned about the outsized influence of corporate interests in our political system. I share those concerns,” said Kennedy, who is openly weighing a primary challenge to Senator Edward J. Markey, who is up for reelection next year.

In the latest move that will be pored over by the pundits, Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III announced Thursday that he will no longer take corporate PAC money.

Kennedy’s move technically applies to fundraising for Kennedy’s campaign to keep his current seat. But it’s sure to be read as a possible sign that the 38-year-old Newton Democrat is brushing up his progressive bona fides ahead of launching the much-anticipated challenge to Markey.

Kennedy is hardly a trendsetter; swearing off big corporate checks from is all the rage these days. All the Democrats running for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination have done so. Among them, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has gone even further, forswearing private fund-raisers with millionaires that typically fuel campaigns.

Dozens of members of Congress have sworn off corporate PAC checks. Within the Massachusetts delegation, Ayanna Pressley, Jim McGovern, and Lori Trahan have taken the pledge.

A skilled fund-raiser, Kennedy has drummed up $15.3 million to fund his own campaigns since 2011, when he began his first run for the Fourth Congressional District seat, according to data compiled by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. Of that total, about $2 million came from corporate PACs, the group’s data show, including money from defense contractor General Dynamics, Bank of America, and Dell Technologies.

Kennedy currently has about $4.2 million cash on hand, according to federal elections records.

Markey has collected about $4 million from corporate PACs over his much longer career in Washington, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. A Markey spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his current stance toward corporate PACs.

