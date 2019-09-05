Man stabbed to death in East Boston Tuesday identified
Police have identified the man who was stabbed to death in East Boston Tuesday night as Carlos Ramos, 22, of East Boston, Boston police announced Thursday.
Police responded to the area of 36 West Eagle Street at around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday and saw Ramos suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said in a statement. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Boston police are investigating the homicide and encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4470. No arrests have been made.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.
