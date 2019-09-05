Mass. senators ask for EEE update from federal researchers

“Massachusetts has seen a disproportionately high number of EEE cases since 2009, second only to Florida,” said the senators in their letter. “Outbreaks of EEE in Massachusetts appear to be cyclical, occurring every one to two decades and lasting for several years at a time.”

In a letter to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Senators Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren, both Democrats, asked for an update “within 15 business days of existing federal research activity on the disease.”

Following four human cases of Eastern equine encephalitis in the state this year, the two US senators from Massachusetts are asking federal scientists to give an update regarding research into the mosquito-borne illness.

Advertisement

EEE is a rare but potentially fatal disease that can cause brain inflammation and is transmitted to humans bitten by infected mosquitoes, according to federal authorities. About one-third of infected individuals will die, according to the senators, and those who recover often live with severe and devastating neurological complications. There is no treatment for EEE.

Earlier this week, a new case of Eastern equine encephalitis was found in a horse from Douglas, prompting the risk level for the mosquito-borne illness to be raised in three Massachusetts communities.

It marked the eighth confirmed EEE infection of a horse in the state this year, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The risk level in Douglas was raised to critical — the highest category — and the risk level in nearby Oxford and Webster was raised to high because of the case, officials said.

As of Tuesday, there were 29 Massachusetts communities at critical risk, 39 at high risk, and 123 at moderate risk of the virus in the state. Four human cases of EEE have been confirmed so far in the state this year, and a Fairhaven woman has died.

Advertisement

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.