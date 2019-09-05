Mass. woman who died in Calif. boat fire remembered for her love of life

Stein learned about her passing on social media after hearing the rescue mission had been cancelled by officials out in California.

Guiney, a former sales team member for WBCN-FM radio, a popular rock station in Boston that is now off the airwaves, is being remembered by many of her colleagues, including 62-year-old Joel Stein.

An outpouring of support for Marybeth Guiney, a Massachusetts woman who perished in a deadly boat fire off the coast of Santa Barbara, California on Monday, is not only coming from the diving community on the West Coast but also from some in the radio community at home.

Though he worked with her for only a couple of years in the early 2000s, Stein said Guiney loved life.

“She was the most alive person I knew because she just experienced life,” Stein said in a phone interview on Thursday.

As most friendships are maintained in this day and age, Stein maintained his with Guiney through social media. Her Facebook posts show her out in the water or on a ski slope. Stein said her profile on Facebook is a great reflection of who she was as a person.

“She liked to do things, like deep sea diving and swimming with sharks. All stuff I am scared of,” Stein said.

Her Facebook profile photo is of her deep water snorkeling. Her timeline photo is one of a bike in the woods.

In Santa Monica, where Guiney lived for several years after leaving Boston, she is being remembered as a diving enthusiast, along with Charles McIlvain, a second victim from the fire who also is from Santa Monica.

McIlvain’s wife confirmed that Guiney was indeed on the boat with him at the time of the fire, according to the Associated Press.

Stein said Guiney was not only an experienced biker and sea diver, but liked to ski, loved sharks and was a New England Patriots fan.

She worked as a media and sponsorship sales executive for the Patriots for a little over a year and attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her page shows that she left Boston for work in California sometime in 2005.

Stein said he shares about 18 mutual friends with Guiney on Facebook who are all in radio.

Most are reacting to her death, but she is receiving an outpouring of support from those who knew her from coast to coast.

“You look at the outpouring of concern and love for her and it’s because she genuinely deserved it,” Stein said. “Wherever she was people just genuinely cared about her. She touched a lot of people.”



Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.