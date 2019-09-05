Merrimack College student arrested for assaulting female in dorm room
A Merrimack College student was arrested for assaulting a female student in his dorm room and ordered to stay away from the campus, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
August von Ungern-Sternberg, 22, of Idaho, was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court on charges of assault and battery, witness intimidation and resisting arrest, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail.
Bail was set at $2,500. He was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, witnesses, and the college, which is located in North Andover.
He also must meet with a probation officer, and undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations, Kimball said.
He is next due in court on Oct. 11.
A spokesman for Merrimack College could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.
von Ungern-Sternberg is listed as a second-year member of the men’s hockey team, according to College Hockey News. Attempts to reach athletic department officials were also unsuccessful.
