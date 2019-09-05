Man, 60, dies after his car rolls over in Yarmouth

A 60-year-old man died after he lost control of his car in a rollover crash in Yarmouth early Thursday, Massachusetts State Police said.

The West Yarmouth man crashed on Route 6 eastbound near Exit 6 around 5:30 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

“A 2013 Ford Escape went out of control, for reasons still under investigation, and rolled over into the median. The sole occupant, a 60-year-old man from West Yarmouth, was determined deceased at the scene,” the statement said.