Man, 60, dies after his car rolls over in Yarmouth
A 60-year-old man died after he lost control of his car in a rollover crash in Yarmouth early Thursday, Massachusetts State Police said.
The West Yarmouth man crashed on Route 6 eastbound near Exit 6 around 5:30 a.m., State Police said in a statement.
“A 2013 Ford Escape went out of control, for reasons still under investigation, and rolled over into the median. The sole occupant, a 60-year-old man from West Yarmouth, was determined deceased at the scene,” the statement said.
State Police declined to identify the man.
State Police, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and Yarmouth police, firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene, the statement said.
Advertisement
“The left travel lane and Exit 8 eastbound on-ramp are closed to allow investigation of the crash scene,” the statement said.
There were no other injuries, said State Police Sergeant Nicole Morrell.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.