Raynham police arrest two men for stealing from residential mailboxes

“In recent weeks, there have been reports of mailboxes in the area being damaged and destroyed,” the statement said.

Jorge Deandrade, 30, of Brockton, and Raymond Lacasse, 31, of Raynham, were both charged with larceny over $250, according to a statement by police.

Raynham police charged two men with stealing mail and packages from residential mailboxes on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A Raynham officer patrolling the area near North Main and Center streets noticed a downed mailbox near Deandrade and Lacasse. The officer stopped the men and arrested Deandrade after learning he had an outstanding warrant, police said.

Officers found a Disney booklet containing three Disney credit cards that were not Deandrades’ in his back pocket and mail that did not belong to him in his shoes, authorities said.

Lacasse allegedly had a box from the razor subscription service Dollar Shave Club in his pocket, according to police.

Raynham police returned the Disney credit cards and bracelets to their proper owners.

The incident is still under investigation.

