Residents gather to speak out against anti-Semitic and white supremacist graffiti at historic fort in Hull

Rev. David Weekley of St. Nicholas Methodist Church in Hull said the graffiti, which included a large spray-painted swastika, flew in the face of the town’s shared values of liberty and human dignity.

“These actions that took place ... do not define us,” State Senator Patrick O’Connor told the crowd. “They’re happening far too often across the country.”

HULL — About 100 residents from Hull and neighboring towns gathered Thursday morning by the bunkers at historic Fort Revere to decry the actions of the vandals who defaced the fort over the weekend with anti-Semitic and white supremacist graffiti.

“Today, we’re gathered here as a community supporting each other because these values have been violated and mocked by a symbol of oppression, of hatred, of gross inhumanity,” he said.

“This may be one of the most important times we all stand together affirming the ideals and values of who we are as people,” he said.

Rabbi David Grossman of Temple Beth Sholom, who was one of the event’s organizers, harkened to the historic significance of the site in leading a prayer, in Hebrew and English, for soldiers who had died at Fort Revere.

“This act was against more than just the community, but the memory of those who died,” he said.

Fort Revere is a historic site that includes the remains of two seacoast fortifications and a burial ground for French soliders who died fighting during the American Revolution, according to a Hull police statement.

For Jennifer Whelan, 51, a resident who grew up in the town, the vandalism was “very upsetting” and a “shock” in a loving and welcoming community.

“It feels like more and more of this is happening. It’s scary as a Jewish person and someone who has Jewish child,” she said. “We’ve come too far for this. We’re not learning from our past.”

Whelan noted her husband is Catholic. “We celebrate both religions in our family and we want there to be harmony,” she said.

Grossman was installed last month as the first full-time rabbi in decades at the temple, in what congregants said demonstrated a strengthening of the town’s Jewish community.

Gisela Voss, 55, said she came to the gathering in support of her friend Whelan.

“If it can happen in Hull — in this teeny tiny, close-knit peninsula — it can happen anywhere,” Voss said. “There’s too much hatred of ‘the other’ happening right now.”

Many participants in the gathering said the event was far more representative of the Hull community than the graffiti messages were.

Rhoda Kanet, 73, a long-time Hull resident, was one of the founders of the Hull is No Place for Hate group, which was founded in 2002.

Kanet said that perpetrators of hate would always exist, but she hoped that communication across political divides and education would help build bridges and promote love.

“When you see a gathering like this, it renews your faith. When you do it to one of us, you do it to all of us,” Kanet said, recalling that every time something like this happens in Hull, however rare, the town does not stand for it.

“It’s ridiculous that this happened here,” said D.J. Simon, a 22-year-old Hull resident. “It rocks us to our core because that’s not who we are.”

Simon said he had to park on a side street because both sides of the sloping road leading up to Fort Revere were lined with cars.

“When the going gets tough, Hull shows up,” he said.

Hull police are actively investigating the incident. So far they have no suspects.

“The desecration of this historic monument will not be tolerated and to see that the graffiti was anti-Semitic and racist is especially disturbing,” Chief John Dunn said in a statement.

“This is not something that will be written off as ‘kids being kids.’ There is no place for hate in our society. These kinds of messages instill fear in members of our community,” Dunn said.

Sarah Wu can be reached at sarah.wu@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @sarah_wu_.