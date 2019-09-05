DA Rollins prosecuting 8 Straight Pride protesters charged with violent acts

In his downtown Boston courtroom, Sinnott on Tuesday and Wednesday repeatedly told Suffolk prosecutors that he would not dismiss cases nor would he let prosecutors have nolle prosequi cases, a legal action taken when prosecutors decide not to pursue a case, usually because they don’t have enough evidence or don’t believe it’s worth their resources.

Rollins’ decision to leave charges of assault and battery on a police officer and affray intact comes during her feud with Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard J. Sinnott, who has blocked attempts by her office to terminate cases against dozens of protestors.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office will prosecute eight people charged with acts of violence during confrontations between Boston police and counter protestors even as she moves to end cases against 27 other people arrested on the day of the Straight Pride Parade Saturday.

Advertisement

Rollins on Wednesday asked a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court to step in and reverse Sinnott’s decision in a nolle prosequi case. Justice Frank M. Gaziano, a former state and federal prosecutor who was on the federal death penalty trial of serial killer Gary Sampson, will oversee Rollins’ challenge, the SJC said Thursday.

“If the judge’s refusal to recognize the nolle prosse is not corrected and the case is allowed to proceed, the prosecutor’s constitutionally-guaranteed discretionary determination not to prosecute will be thwarted,’’ Rollins office wrote in SJC court papers. Rollins also noted that the judge’s action generates an entry on the defendant’s criminal history.

Suffolk Law School Professor Chris Dearborn, who runs the Suffolk Defenders Program, noted that prosecutors have a few different ways of trying to drop charges.

They can file a nolle prosequi, unilaterally declaring that they will not pursue the case and ending it immediately. Or they can ask a judge to dismiss charges, sometimes in exchange for the defendant agreeing to do community service or seek treatment.

Advertisement

In a nolle prosequi, prosecutors hold the power to do away with the case. In a dismissal, the judge does. This week’s cases have been a mix of strategies.

“These are two different mechanisms that on the surface level can seem to have the exact same result, but the procedures are very different,” Dearborn said.

While that legal squabble plays out, Rollins’ office has identified seven men whose arrest by Boston police warrants pressing ahead with the criminal cases. A spokeswoman noted the seven were charged with crimes of violence in contrast to the majority of counter protestors who faced disorderly conduct, resisting arrest or a combination of the two.

The seven men have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Separately, 27 other people have appeared in Boston Municipal Court before Sinnott and a second judge, Judge Thomas Horgan, according to records. Two more defendants are scheduled to appear in the BMC in the near future.

According to a Globe tally of court records, Sinnott has rejected prosecutors’ request to either dismiss the case once the person completes eight hours of community service or would not acknowledge the validity of nolle pros motions filed by Rollins’ office 18 times. Criminal charges remain active against those defendants.

Sinnott, however, has agreed with prosecutors when they sought to do away with charges in nine other cases and brought criminal charges to an end.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.