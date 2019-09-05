Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris plan Boston visits this week

O’Rourke will hold two events on Thursday, his first public events ever in Massachusetts. At 5 p.m. he will hold a town hall event at Tufts University in Medford and later that evening at 7:15 p.m. he will gather with college students and the public at Backlash Beer Company in Roxbury.

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Senator Kamala Harris of California both have scheduled trips to Boston bookending the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s convention in Manchester on Saturday.

Two Democratic presidential candidates will make their way to Boston this week hoping to build support — both in votes and money — for their campaigns.

Recently O’Rourke announced he will spend less time in places like Iowa and New Hampshire and more in places less frequented by national politicians.

Meanwhile Harris will hold a fund-raiser at Kings near Fenway Park on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Kings in the Back Bay. Tickets for the fund-raiser begin at $46 and go all the way up to $2,800. No word on whether attendees were warned the Red Sox are playing the Yankees nearby at the same time.

While some candidates such as O’Rourke are holding free events, and others like Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey have held low-dollar fund-raisers in the area, Harris will be looking for a bigger haul in this swing.

Massachusetts may end up playing an important role in the 2020 presidential primary process, given it holds its primary on Super Tuesday, just three weeks after the New Hampshire primary.

As many as 19 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to appear at New Hampshire Democratic convention on Saturday.