Tropical storm warning issued for Cape and Islands as Hurricane Dorian moves up East Coast

Hurricane Dorian may create tropical storm conditions on Cape Cod and the Islands this weekend as Hurricane Dorian barrels up the East Coast, the National Weather Service said.

Dorian will pass east of the region late Friday night into Saturday morning, but will bring with it wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour along with heavy rain over Nantucket and Outer Cape, the weather service said in a tweet early Thursday morning.

The strongest winds will be late Friday into Saturday morning. Wind impacts may include downed trees and power lines, leading to scattered power outages, the weather service said.