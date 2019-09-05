Tropical storm warning issued for Cape and Islands as Hurricane Dorian moves up East Coast
Hurricane Dorian may create tropical storm conditions on Cape Cod and the Islands this weekend as Hurricane Dorian barrels up the East Coast, the National Weather Service said.
Dorian will pass east of the region late Friday night into Saturday morning, but will bring with it wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour along with heavy rain over Nantucket and Outer Cape, the weather service said in a tweet early Thursday morning.
The strongest winds will be late Friday into Saturday morning. Wind impacts may include downed trees and power lines, leading to scattered power outages, the weather service said.
Advertisement
Heavy rainfall and minor coastal flooding for Nantucket Harbor are also expected this weekend.
The heaviest rain may occur late Friday night.
Rain totals for the area could be somewhere between 2 to 4 inches, the weather service said.
Providence may experience wind gusts up to 30 or 40 miles an hour this weekend as well, the weather service said.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.