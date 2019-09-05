Two fishermen rescued after their boat ran aground in York, Maine
Two men were rescued from Nubble Light in York, Maine, Wednesday after their fishing boat ran aground, officials said.
The engine of a small fishing boat died while two men were recreationally fishing a little too close to the rocks of Nubble Light at around 8 a.m., York Harbormaster Drew Donovan said. Nubble Light is a lighthouse off of Cape Neddick in York, Maine.
The tide went out and the boat, unable to move away from the rocks, ran aground on the island, Donovan said. Two people working on the lighthouse saw the marooned boat and called the harbormaster’s office, and Assistant Harbormaster Joe Hogan went to pick up the two men.
While the men were rescued, the boat remained lodged into the rocks and was split apart by the rough seas, creating a debris field in the surrounding waters, Jeff Nichols, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said. The owner of the boat is responsible for cleaning up the debris, Nichols said.
The Coast Guard Sector Northern New England launched a search for a sunken boat north of York Harbor after they were notified of the debris field Thursday morning by two good Samaritans, David Vernon, a Coast Guard officer, said.
The search was suspended after the Coast Guard coordinated with the York harbormaster’s office and discovered the cause of the debris field was the same boat that ran aground Wednesday, Vernon said.
