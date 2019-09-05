Two fishermen rescued after their boat ran aground in York, Maine

Two men were rescued from Nubble Light in York, Maine, Wednesday after their fishing boat ran aground, officials said.

The engine of a small fishing boat died while two men were recreationally fishing a little too close to the rocks of Nubble Light at around 8 a.m., York Harbormaster Drew Donovan said. Nubble Light is a lighthouse off of Cape Neddick in York, Maine.

The tide went out and the boat, unable to move away from the rocks, ran aground on the island, Donovan said. Two people working on the lighthouse saw the marooned boat and called the harbormaster’s office, and Assistant Harbormaster Joe Hogan went to pick up the two men.