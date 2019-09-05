Walsh orders review of ZBA process following bribery scandal at City Hall

Walsh noted that the city is seeing an explosion of economic development, which the ZBA plays a role in overseeing, He said the review will draw on outside experts to “inform any opportunities moving forward” on how to ensure accountability within the ZBA, the mayor said.

Walsh said in a statement Thursday that the review of ZBA and related processes would be to ensure that “best practices including strong internal protocols, are in place to best serve applicants in a way that is transparent and accountable to the public.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has ordered a comprehensive review of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal process, amid a bribery scandal at City Hall last week that suggests wrongdoing within the board.

“The pace of our growth is unparalleled to any other time in our city’s history, which is a tremendous economic boon for our city, but also brings its own set of challenges,” Walsh said in the statement. “Through this review, I want to make sure that our agencies and staff are best equipped with the knowledge, tools and training they need to do their jobs effectively and to the standard of which they are held.”

The review follows the filing of federal charges last week against John Lynch, a longtime city official who recently resigned from the Boston Development & Planning Agency. Following the charges, city councilors called for a review of ZBA regulations.

Lynch, 66, admitted that he took a $50,000 bribe from a Boston real estate developer to help secure a vote with the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal, with the help of one of its members. The vote was in support of a permit extension that helped the developer capture a profit of more than a half million dollars.

Lynch has agreed to plead guilty, and prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence of 46 to 57 months.

The ZBA member was not identified in court records, and there was no suggestion that he or she knew or was part of Lynch’s bribery plot. The court records only state that Lynch had known the unidentified ZBA member for “several years on a personal and professional basis.” He used his position “to instruct and advise the Zoning Board member to vote in favor of a permit extension . . . in exchange for the payment of a cash bribe from [the developer] to defendant Lynch,” according to court records.

But the implication that a ZBA member was influenced by a city official who had no involvement in the development project implicates what is supposed to be an independent board, a powerful gatekeeper over thousands of smaller-scale construction projects in Boston, from modest home additions to mid-size apartment buildings.

It is often the battleground between developers looking to expand their projects and residents fighting off encroachment in their neighborhoods, amid a widespread building boom that has changed the landscape of Boston.

The Boston Globe has previously reported that the project at the center of the scandal was a multi-unit development at 27-29 H Street in South Boston. The developer, Steve Turner, had sought a permit extension to complete the project, though the permit had already expired. It was granted at a May 23, 2017, meeting. Turner has not responded to requests for comment.

In January 2018, Turner’s Green Brick Development LLC sold the site to another development firm for $3.2 million, twice what he had paid to buy it nearly four years prior, according to deeds filed in Suffolk County. Prosecutors say in court records that the permit extension inflated the value of the property by $500,000. Had the permit not been granted, Turner may have had to start the application process all over, which could be a tedious journey. The new developer is now building the project.

It was not immediately clear what role any ZBA member had in securing the permit extension.

Walsh said in a statement that he has asked the law firm Sullivan & Worcester LLP to conduct the review, starting with an examination of the rules and regulations for the ZBA and board members.

“Since taking office, my Administration has worked to level the playing field in the development process in Boston, emphasizing transparency and ensuring broader access and input from the community,” Walsh said. “I recognize that there is always more work to be done to make the business of city government more accessible and transparent to everyone. I am hopeful that we will learn from the findings of this review how else we can better serve our constituencies and implement best practices used in the field.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.