Woman seriously injured in dog attack in Quincy
A Quincy woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog while walking down the street Monday morning, police said.
Quincy police responded to Elmwood Avenue and Norfolk Street at 11:48 a.m. and observed that the 30-year-old woman was bleeding from several dog bites. She was taken to Quincy Medical Center emergency department with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Quincy police said in a Facebook post Thursday.
The 2-year-old Cane Corso escaped from the house of a 45-year-old Quincy man who was watching the dog for a family member that was out of state, police said.
While at the scene, officers viewed a “disturbing” video from a bystander who captured the incident on his phone, police said.
The dog is still with the man and charges have not been filed, but there is an upcoming Animal Control hearing about the incident, Karyn Barkas, a Quincy police spokeswoman, said.
