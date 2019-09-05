Woman seriously injured in dog attack in Quincy

A Quincy woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog while walking down the street Monday morning, police said.

Quincy police responded to Elmwood Avenue and Norfolk Street at 11:48 a.m. and observed that the 30-year-old woman was bleeding from several dog bites. She was taken to Quincy Medical Center emergency department with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Quincy police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The 2-year-old Cane Corso escaped from the house of a 45-year-old Quincy man who was watching the dog for a family member that was out of state, police said.