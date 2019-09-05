If you’re always woke, you’re never rested

Watching the news, the Straight Pride crowd looked like something you’d see at a county fair in New Hampshire. Or a Trump rally. Not my cup of tea. But, hey, it’s a free country.

I wanted to go to the Straight Pride parade, but then I remembered I had something more important to do. I got a haircut.

I read all these stories about them being affiliated with the alt-right and hate groups who foment violence. Some compared the march to Charlottesville. It looked more like Charlotte’s web to me.

Advertisement

Much of the violence that was fomented came from those opposed to the parade. So they opposed a group they accuse of fomenting violence by fomenting violence?

Being philosophically consistent doesn’t seem to be a strong suit of either side in this battle of wits.

The grand marshal of the parade was a silly man named Milo Yiannopoulos, a provocateur who likes to start trouble. Having an openly gay, right-wing loon front your cause when your cause is Straight Pride doesn’t make a ton of sense. It’s like having Mike Pence be the front man for a Gay Pride event.

Hmm. Strike that. I’d pay to see that parade.

If the Straight Pride people wanted to be taken seriously, they might have found a more serious person to front them. Or just be honest and have Scott Lively do it. Lively thinks gay people are inherently disordered. He ran for governor. He’d have had a better chance running for pope.

Like the politicians who seem to be more upset with the Boston police than some of the counterprotesters who went looking for a fight, I wasn’t there, so I’m basing my views on news accounts.

Advertisement

Seems to me that the cops were in a difficult position, trying to balance the rights of the Straight Priders to march and demonstrators to protest. But let’s not pretend, as some have, that the cops went there spoiling for a fight. This wasn’t the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

If some cops hit innocent bystanders with pepper spray, or were too rough with others, then discipline them appropriately. But portraying the cops as the bad guys in this clown show seems very unfair.

There were people at that march who seemed to hate cops as much as they hate Trump-voting homophobes. The cops took razor blades off some protesters, and I’m assuming the people carrying them didn’t have them because, unlike me, they didn’t have time to get a haircut or a shave.

Maybe if I was gay, and had endured endemic homophobia and bigotry, I would feel it was imperative to confront what appeared to be the assembled cast of “Hee Haw.” But I’m not, I haven’t, and so I don’t.

I believe in equality and the inherent humanity of gay people, and feel strongly that they have the right to get married and be miserable like the rest of us.

But the idea of being almost duty-bound to confront every homophobe or ignorant person I encounter, wag my finger, and say, “Shame,” seems like a perfectly good waste of time.

Besides, is that really going to change a bigot’s mind?

Advertisement

If I spent every waking hour challenging bigots or those I disagree with politically, I’d be woke, but I wouldn’t get any sleep, and I need my beauty rest.

Some lady drove up to Boston from Baltimore so she could confront what she called hate at the parade.

Really? That’s a long drive.

These days, if you go out of your way to be offended, you’ll be offended. Social media is a sewer. The president says or tweets something dumb or offensive every 17 seconds.

It is true and important that we have the right to confront morons who says stupid or hateful things.

It is just as true and important to remember we have the right, and sometimes it is right, to ignore them. That’s what really drives them crazy.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at cullen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeCullen.