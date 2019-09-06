Boston firefighter charged with indecent assault; placed on administrative leave

Harrison was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court before Judge John Stapleton, Traub said.

Kevin Harrison, 53, of Randolph pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and one count of open and gross lewdness, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

A Boston firefighter has been placed on administrative leave after being arraigned on indecent assault and battery charges earlier in the week, officials said.

Assistant District Attorney Rita Muse asked the judge to impose a $5,000 cash bail in addition to no contact with the alleged victim and children under the age of 18, Traub said.

Advertisement

He was ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim and was released on personal recognizance, Traub said.

Muse also asked that he be ordered to comply with any and all orders from the Department of Children and Families.

Harrison has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing court case, according to a statement from Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations, and the sensitivity of the investigation the Boston Fire Department is unable to provide any further comment on this matter,” the statement said.

Alkins would not comment on whether he was placed on paid or unpaid administrative leave.

Harrison earned approximately $145,814 as a firefighter with the city of Boston in 2018, according to employee earnings report database on the city’s website.

He is due back in court in Oct. 21, Traub said.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.