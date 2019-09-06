Boston police arrest 2 in Dorchester after K-9 search turns up loaded gun and crack cocaine

Aguasvivas Pena and the boy were set to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs. Aguasvivas Pena was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Alexander Aguasvivas Pena, 25, and a 17-year-old boy, both of Dorchester, were arrested near 112 Westview St. around 4:09 p.m., Boston police said in a statement.

Boston police arrested two people in Dorchester Thursday afternoon when they found a loaded gun and four bags of crack cocaine in their car during a K-9 search, police said.

Officers saw Aguasvivas Pena and the boy in a gray vehicle approaching a blue car, and they discovered the blue car’s registration was revoked.

“Officers observed the operator of the gray vehicle exit and approach the operator of the blue vehicle before conducting a hand-to-hand exchange of an unknown item. The operator of the gray vehicle further opened the hood of the blue vehicle and placed an unknown item under the hood,” the statement said.

The gray and blue cars drove to a home near Westview and Stratton streets before returning to where the vehicles were originally parked, police said.

“Officers approached the vehicles and immediately noticed a clear plastic bag containing marijuana on the center console of the gray vehicle. Both the operator and passenger were removed from the vehicle,” the statement said.

A K-9 unit searched the gray car, police said. Officers looked under the hood of the car and found a loaded Valor Corp. 25 caliber firearm and four bags of what police believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

Aguasvivas Pena and the boy, who were in the gray car, were arrested, police said. The driver in the blue car was issued a citation and the passenger was released from the scene.

