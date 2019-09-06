Fall River City Council boss calls on mayor to step down temporarily; residents stunned

Correia was indicted last year on charges of defrauding investors in his mobile app SnoOwl and filing false tax returns. He’s pleaded not guilty to those counts and was slated for arraignment on the new charges Friday afternoon.

Council President Cliff Ponte briefed reporters hours after Correia, a 27-year-old Democrat once considered a rising star in state politics, was arrested at his home on charges of extorting six-figure payouts from vendors trying to open marijuana shops in the city.

FALL RIVER -- The City Council president on Friday called on Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II to step down “temporarily” following his arrest on a second slate of federal charges and vowed that elected officials will work to “bring as much stability back and integrity back” to this hardscrabble community.

Ponte, who also called for Correia to step down after the mayor’s initial arrest last year, said Friday that he believes the mayor should step aside to “allow the community to restore a little bit of stability as we move forward.”

But if history’s any guide, Correia may not go quietly. He last year dismissed a chorus of calls for his resignation and stunningly held onto his job in March of 2019, when city residents on the same night voted to recall him from office and then reelected him in a five-way race.

On Friday, Ponte sought to assure the city that municipal services will continue without a hitch as Correia’s high-profile case moves through the courts.

“We will get through this,” Ponte said. “We’ve been here before and we will get through it as a community. ... We have the strongest community in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Asked if he had a message to voters ahead of the upcoming mayoral Democratic primary, when Correia’s name will appear on the ballot, Ponte demurred.

“This is a very smart, knowledgeable and understanding community that has taken a hit today throughout the commonwealth and beyond,” Ponte said, describing city residents as an “astute, smart group of voters” who will “make the best decisions possible.”

Another city councilor, Stephen R. Long, said Correia’s arrest Friday was “heartbreaking.”

“I was initially a big supporter of the mayor. He’s an easy guy to like,” Long said. “But when all these things started to happen, the indictments, I called for his resignation.”

Friday’s arrest, Long said, was “outrageous.”

“I know he’s innocent until proven guilty, but there’s a mountain of evidence at this point,” he said.

Long said Correia’s alleged misdeeds could erode the public’s trust in city government.

“When stuff like this happens, we get painted with a broad brush,” Long said. “But the majority of elected officials are in it for the right reason.” Now, he said, public confidence is “something that we all have to work to restore.”

Correia’s accused of a litany of crimes in the new indictment, including demanding that would-be pot merchants in Fall River pay bribes as high as $250,000 in exchange for Correia issuing non-opposition letters that applicants need if they hope to obtain a license to sell marijuana.

“We tried to limit the number of non-opposition letters at the last city council meeting but it failed,” Long said. “We tried to limit it to 11 but now there’s 14 out there.”

He continued, “We thought it was going too fast and too furious.” The letters at first came slowly, Long said, “but then these things started flying out of the office.”

Other city residents on Friday were struggling to make sense of the latest blot on Correia’s mayoral tenure.

Tonya Sousa, 44, a lifelong city resident, said Friday’s arrest was “embarrassing.”

“He has his hands in everyone’s pockets,” Sousa said. “I want him out so bad. It makes me sick.”

But not shocked.

“I’m not surprised that this happened with him, given what happened before,” she said.

Sharlene Batista, who moved to Fall River from Puerto Rico 10 years ago, said she didn’t expect to see this sort of corruption here.

“It’s crazy,” said Batista, 28.

She condemned the mayor for “taking advantage” of people trying to open businesses, especially marijuana stores.

“There are people who are sick and use weed for cancer and anxiety. It’s something to help people,” Batista said.

Not all local residents had soured on Correia, however.

Jennifer Rego, 42, thinks he’s helped boost the fiscal climate of Fall River, citing new businesses opening on East Main and Purchase streets.

“That’s all development that’s happened since he came into office. This area has gotten the attention it deserves,” Rego said, sitting in a Purchase Street cafe.

“As of right now, I’m not ready to throw him under the bus until I know a lot more,” she said. “He’s not perfect. He’s human.”

Jason Caminiti, 42, agreed with Rego and said that while Correia’s latest arrest was disappointing, he remains a fan.

“He’s making this place come up,” Caminiti said, listing parks and business districts that have been improved. “He’s putting money in some of the right places.”

Caminiti said he didn’t think the candidates running against Correia have the “clout to make it happen in Fall River,” comparing the troubled incumbent to the late Buddy Cianci, the charismatic former Providence mayor who served a federal prison term for corruption but also presided over a downtown revitalization of his city.

“If you look at Buddy Cianci, he was crooked,” Caminiti said. “But look at what happened to Providence.”

Sarah Wu can be reached at sarah.wu@globe.com. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.