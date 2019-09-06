Correia’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said in a brief phone interview before the indictment was unsealed that he hadn’t seen the document but that Correia was slated for arraignment in US District Court in Boston in the afternoon.

“Fall River Mayor arrested for allegedly extorting marijuana vendors for cash,” said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office via Twitter. “4 others also charged. Press conference at 11:00.”

Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II, already facing federal charges for allegedly defrauding investors in his mobile app SnoOwl and filing false tax returns, was arrested Friday morning on new charges of allegedly extorting marijuana vendors for cash, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

“Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was arrested this morning by @FBIBostonIRS-CI & @HUDOIG special agents at his home,” the FBI said via Twitter. “He’s accused of conspiring to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from marijuana companies.”

The FBI continued, “Also arrested this morning was Genoveva Andrade, the former chief of staff to Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, on extortion and bribery charges. She was taken into custody in Boston by @FBIBostonIRS-CI & @HUDOIG special agents.”

Correia, a 27-year-old Democrat, had been indicted last year on 13 charges of wire fraud and false tax returns in connection with the alleged SnoOwl scam. He has pleaded not guilty.

The new indictment unsealed Friday alleges 11 additional charges, including extortion conspiracy, extortion, aiding and abetting, and bribery.

Among the allegations contained in the new filing is an assertion that Correia and co-conspirators plotted to “extort $250,000 and a percentage of sales” from one pot vendor to help clear the way for allowing the vendor to run a business in Fall River.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.