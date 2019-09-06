In federal court filing, actor William H. Macy says ‘Every good thing in my life is because of Felicity Huffman’

Macy’s letter to Judge Indira Talwani was among 27 letters of support for Huffman, who pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying $15,000 to a college counselor who arranged to have someone proctor her daughter’s SAT exam in 2017 and correct her answers afterward.

“I don’t know where she finds the strength, because as much as she tries to put on a good face, I can see the pain,” said Macy in the letter. “She hurt her daughters. It was the one thing she swore never to do, and she did it.”

Actor William H. Macy said his wife, actress Felicity Huffman, who will be sentenced next week for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal, is “still an amazing mother” in a letter to a federal judge filed Friday.

Huffman, a 56-year-old known for her role on the television series “Desperate Housewives,” is slated to be sentenced next Friday.

In his letter, Macy said it was not clear when or how Huffman would resume her acting career, noting “Since her arrest she’s received no job offers or auditions.”

He also gave a glimpse into the couple’s domestic homelife, saying the couple tried to keep their children “as far away from our business as possible.” There were rules for computers and phones, makeup, dating, and driving, said Macy, who is known for roles in the film “Fargo,” and the television series “Shameless.” He said his wife was the first to notice one of their daughter’s “difficulty with transitions and sensory overload.”

“Watching Felicity being a mother is a wonderful thing to see,” said Macy.

The letter also touches on the day Huffman was arrested. One of the couple’s daughter’s “has nightmares from the FBI agents waking her that morning with guns drawn,” said Macy. He talked about the paparazzi camped outside their home after her arrest, and that his wife’s only interest now “is figuring out how to make amends and help her daughters heal and move on.” Huffman, he said, keeps the “atmosphere in the house light and hopeful” even when she’s gripped with fear and shame.

He ended the letter by saying, “every good thing in my life is because of Felicity Huffman.”

Actress Eva Longoria, who starred with Huffman in the television series “Desperate Housewives,” also wrote to the judge, referencing Huffman’s “gentle character and kind heart.” She said she was new to the industry when she started the show, and that Huffman “was the first one to take me under her wing.”

“Her humor always made things better, but it was her heart and intentions to make sure I was always ok that I remember most,” she said in the letter.

She said Huffman stopped a co-worker from bullying her and she also fought for Longoria to be paid more on the show.

“I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn’t for the friendship of Felicity,” she said in the letter.

Marc Cherry, a television writer and the creator of “Desperate Housewives,” also shared anecdotes of Huffman in his letter to the judge; Huffman giving career advice at a party to a teenager who wanted to be a singer; Huffman being supportive of an actress in her 70s who was struggling to remember her lines; Huffman thanking the writers behind the show.

“Any mercy you show to this woman will not be wasted,” wrote Cherry.

In another letter, Huffman’s friend, Laura Bauer, said they spent many summers working alongside one another in Burlington, Vt., “teachng students, rehearsing plays and putting on productions in City Hall.”

“Felicity was the hardest worker among a group of very hard-working young people,” she said. “She also would not stop working until everyone was finished with their job and would pitch in breaking down sets, long after the acting work was finished.”

Another friend, Val Underwood, said Huffman cared for his brother, Ray, whom he describes as “a victim of the AIDS epidemic of the late 80’s and early 90’s.”

“Felicity was one of that handful who formed Ray’s care team,” he said. “At that point in her life, she was a young, vibrant actress with a promising career and surely could have chosen other ways to spend her time.”

Ellen C. Etten, a former nanny for Huffman’s family, spoke about how Huffman encouraged her to pursue a writing career.

“We all misstep at times, but nothing could ever change my opinion of this phenomenal woman,” she said in her letter to the judge.

Shelley Murphy of Globe staff and Globe correspondent Sofia Saric contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.