Prosecutors seek a 1-month jail sentence for Felicity Huffman

Huffman, 56, who is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13, pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying $15,000 to a college counselor who arranged to have someone proctor her daughter’s SAT exam in 2017 and correct her answers afterward.

“In the context of this case, neither probation nor home confinement (in a large home in the Hollywood Hills with an infinity pool) would constitute meaningful punishment or deter others from committing similar crimes,” prosecutors said in a sharply worded memorandum filed in US District Court in Boston.

Federal prosecutors Friday urged a judge to sentence actress Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal, arguing that her conduct was “deliberate and manifestly criminal.”

“Her efforts weren’t driven by need or desperation, but by a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness, facilitated by wealth and insularity,” prosecutors wrote. “Millions of parents send their kids to college every year. All of them care as much she does about their children’s fortunes. But they don’t buy fake SAT scores and joke about it (“Ruh Ro!”) along the way.”

She was among 50 people, including celebrities, coaches and high-powered financiers charged with participating in the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes ranging from $15,000 to $1.2 million to help their children get into some of the nation’s top colleges.

A month after her arrest, Huffman issued a statement announcing her plans to plead guilty, expressing “deep regret and shame over what I have done.”

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors had initially indicated they would recommend that Huffman serve at least four months in jail. But in Friday’s memorandum, prosecutors shaved several months off that request, noting that one month in jail would be sufficient “while recognizing Huffman’s nearly immediate acceptance of responsibility, individual circumstances, and culpability relative to her co-conspirators.”

Prosecutors are also asking for Huffman to be placed on probation for one year and fined $20,000.

In a motion filed Friday, lawyers for Huffman asked for one year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine.

