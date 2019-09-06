Hazmat team responds to chemical reaction in downtown Boston

“Someone was mixing chemicals near the pool and there was a reaction,” Alkins said. “They took the chemicals outside so they could stablize the chemicals.”

The fire department received a call around 8:20 a.m. and sent Level 2 companies to a building complex at 416 Commonwealth Ave. , said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.

Boston firefighters responded to a hazmat situation caused by a chemical reaction Friday morning outside a building complex on Commonwealth Avenue, officials said.

All responding companies were canceled and left the scene about 20 minutes later, Alkins said.

A hazmat technician was asked to remain on scene to supervise clean up and make sure all chemicals were disposed of properly, according to Alkins.

No injuries were reported, Alkins said.

