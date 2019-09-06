Judge accused of helping immigrant escape ICE asks that “unprecedented” charges be dropped

Six months after the memo was issued, Joseph allegedly allowed Jose Medina-Perez, a Dominican national, escape an immigration agent who was waiting in the Newton District courthouse with a civil order.

In a court filing Friday, her lawyers pointed to a 2017 memo from the Massachusetts Trial Court that instructed court employees, including judges, not to help federal agents detain immigrants based on civil immigration violations.

Shelley Joseph, a district court judge accused of allowing an unauthorized immigrant to elude a federal agent, is asking that “unprecedented” obstruction of justice charges against her be dropped.

In April 2018, a courtroom clerk acting at Joseph’s behest asked the agent to step outside the courtroom and wait for Medina-Perez in the lobby, according to federal prosecutors. A court officer then escorted Medina-Perez out a back door while the agent waited outside, prosecutors said.

Having the agent wait outside went against the policy of the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that oversees Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, prosecutors said.

“It was, however, entirely consistent with Massachusetts policy,” Joseph’s lawyers wrote in their motion, filed in US District Court in Boston.

Under the Trial Court policy, federal officers could seek admission into a courthouse’s holding cell to take custody of an unauthorized immigrant, Joseph’s lawyers acknowledged.

But “nothing in the policy requires a judge to permit such officers inside his or her courtroom,” they wrote.

The policy states that a defendant who is brought into court in custody and then released should be treated like anyone else, even if the person “is subject to a civil immigration detainer or warrant.”

“This case is unprecedented,” Joseph’s lawyers wrote. “There is a reason why no state judge has ever been prosecuted for not facilitating the immigration policies of the federal government.”

The motion stated that no other federal prosecutor has ever charged a state court judge for not complying with federal immigration policies, something state court judges are free to do under the Tenth Amendment, which limits federal power over states.

‘The federal government may well have hoped or expected that Judge Joseph would conduct her courtroom in a way that was consistent with its policies: where the noncitizen would be taken and through which courthouse door,” the lawyers wrote. “But it may not enforce those expectations through the bludgeon of the federal criminal law.”

Joseph’s lawyers argued that the ICE agent was never prevented from detaining Medina-Perez just because he went out a back door. Medina-Perez, who was released from Newton District Court on a drug possession charge, would be detained several months later. His immigration case is pending, federal authorities have said.

“Whether on the public street in the front of the courthouse, or the public street at the back, ICE was still able to enforce its detainer,” the lawyers wrote. “Nothing in federal or state law requires a judge in this situation to choose one manner of egress over another.”

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.