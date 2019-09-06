Man accused of carjacking on Storrow Drive overpass sent for mental health evaluation
A 72-year-old Hyannis man was sent for a mental health evaluation after allegedly carjacking, and eventually crashing, a vehicle on a Storrow Drive overpass Friday afternoon , State Police.
The man is alleged to have “forcibly removed” the occupants of a Kia SUV at 4:44 p.m. before fleeing the scene, State Police said statement.
After driving the wrong way through traffic and striking several other cars, the man rolled over the vehicle in a crash on Boylston Street near the base of the Bowker Overpass, police said.
He was restrained by troopers at the scene of the crash, and was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital for a mental health evaluation, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation.
