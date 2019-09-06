Man accused of carjacking on Storrow Drive overpass sent for mental health evaluation

A 72-year-old Hyannis man was sent for a mental health evaluation after allegedly carjacking, and eventually crashing, a vehicle on a Storrow Drive overpass Friday afternoon , State Police.

The man is alleged to have “forcibly removed” the occupants of a Kia SUV at 4:44 p.m. before fleeing the scene, State Police said statement.

After driving the wrong way through traffic and striking several other cars, the man rolled over the vehicle in a crash on Boylston Street near the base of the Bowker Overpass, police said.