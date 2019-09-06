Mass. expert: There’s something slippery about Loch Ness monster eel theory

On Thursday, The Associated Press reported that scientist Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand, who collected environmental DNA from the Scottish lake, had found high levels of eel DNA. Gemmell suggested, based on the tests, that the “monster” who has eluded detection in the lake for years could be a giant eel.

“If that same study was done in any of the river systems in New England, you’d get the same results, and we don’t have any Loch Ness monsters here,” Kenneth Oliveira, a biology professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, said.

The DNA results out of Scotland’s Loch Ness suggesting the lake’s monster might be a giant eel are not unusual and don’t indicate the presence of a massive eel, according to a Massachusetts expert who has been studying eels for 30 years.

Eels are nocturnal and spend most of their time hiding, so they are not often seen by humans, but there are most likely hundreds of thousands of small eels in the loch systems in Scotland, Oliveira said. He added that eels live in more habitats than any other fish species, and they are typically the most numerous fish in river systems.

“I’m not surprised at all that the eel DNA was a high number, because that’s prime eel habitat,” he said.

As for the theory of the existence of one giant eel, Oliveira said the DNA only indicates many small eels.

“I’m not sure how the size of the eel would make a difference,” he said. “It would have to be bigger than a Loch Ness monster to create these results [from one eel].”

Gemmell acknowledged in a statement from his university that his data didn’t reveal the size of the eels but said “the sheer quantity of the material says that we can’t discount the possibility that there may be giant eels in Loch Ness.”

Loch Ness is a lake that connects to the ocean, making it a perfect home for eels, which can live up to 20 years, Oliveira said. They can live in both fresh water and saltwater.

“They’re fascinating creatures,” said Oliveira, who fell in love with studying eels during his time as a student at UMass Dartmouth and has been doing it ever since.

While this study doesn’t solve the Loch Ness mystery, it does showcase a new frontier in research, Oliveira said. Environmental DNA is DNA collected from environmental samples such as water rather than from an individual organism.

“It’s still new, so it still has some of the growing pains,” Oliveira said. “It actually has great potential.”

