MSPCA expands emergency EEE vaccination clinic for horses due to high demand

The deadly mosquito-borne Eastern equine encephalitis has infected eight horses in Massachusetts so far, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The emergency clinic was originally only serving the Merrimack Valley, but chose to expand due to the high demand from horse owners in southern and western Massachusetts, as well as southern New Hampshire, said Rob Halpin, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The MSPCA is expanding its emergency EEE vaccination services for horses whose owners cannot afford the vaccination to southern New Hampshire, Bristol County, and south central Massachusetts, the MSPCA announced Friday.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from horse owners around the state … about the concerns they have around triple E,” Halpin said.

Halpin said the safety concerns often go hand-in-hand with concerns about money. It can be expensive to maintain the health of a horse, and horses are more vulnerable than humans to EEE.

The MSPCA launched the emergency vaccination clinic last week after five horses infected with EEE were euthanized in 10 days. Halpin said the MSPCA sees it’s role as going beyond just the four walls of its animal shelters and into the community to help vulnerable animal populations.

“The optics of this scene across the state are really scary,” Halpin said. “If you don’t die from it, it can leave you permanently disabled, and it can do the same for horses.”

While there are several organizations handling the health hazard from a human perspective, very few were handling it from the animal perspective, he said.

The vaccines will be administered by veterinarians from Black Brook Veterinary Services and Ocean State Equine Associates. They have agreed to waive their farm visit fee, as long as MSPCA provides the vaccines and on-ground support, Halpin said. Horse owners who wish to vaccinate their horses through the MSPCA are asked to fill out this form.

On Thursday, the fifth human case of EEE this year was confirmed. The number of counties in critical risk is now up to 32, with 39 communities at high risk and 121 at moderate risk, according to the Department of Public Health. One of the victims, a Fairhaven woman, has died as a result of the disease.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.