Orange student arrested for bringing gun to school soccer game

“Due to a tip from another student, the Orange Police Department was able to immediately intercept the student as soon as he arrived on the property,” Tari N. Thomas, the school superintendent, said in a statement Thursday night.

Orange police confiscated the gun from a student at Ralph C. Mahar Regional School at 507 South Main St. around 5:35 p.m., Orange police said.

A student at an Orange school was arrested for bringing a gun to a high school soccer game Thursday night, police said.

Police arrested the student. The student’s age was not released, but police said he is a minor.

“At no time was the gun used to threaten other students and there is no reason to believe anyone is in danger at this time,” the statement said.

Orange police and the Mahar Regional School District are investigating the incident, Thomas said.

Police do not know the student’s motive, said Orange Police Chief James Sullivan.

“The Orange Police Department feels this is an isolated incident and that our students and faculty are safe,” the statement said.

Mahar Regional School has students from grades 7 through 12, according to the school’s website. Students from Orange, New Salem, Petersham, and Wendell attend the school.

The school’s junior varsity and varsity girls’ soccer teams played Athol High School Thursday night at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, according to the sports calendar on Mahar’s website.

