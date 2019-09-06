Rain and high winds headed for Cape and Islands as Dorian travels north

Hurricane Dorian will be felt most on the Cape and Islands come early Saturday morning, as the Category 1 storm moves swiftly up the Eastern Seaboard.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Cape Cod, the Islands, and adjacent waters as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive on Friday night around 8 p.m., according to the weather service. Cape Cod could experience minor street flooding as a result, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected for the area.