Rain and high winds headed for Cape and Islands as Dorian travels north
Hurricane Dorian will be felt most on the Cape and Islands come early Saturday morning, as the Category 1 storm moves swiftly up the Eastern Seaboard.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Cape Cod, the Islands, and adjacent waters as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive on Friday night around 8 p.m., according to the weather service. Cape Cod could experience minor street flooding as a result, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected for the area.
Rainfall may reach 1 to 2 inches north of the Cape.
Dorian will be in close proximity to the Cape and Islands during the predawn hours on Saturday, said Nicole Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
By daybreak Saturday, rain is expected to leave Eastern Massachusetts and head toward Central Massachusetts and possibly Western Massachusetts, Belk said.
The strongest winds will be felt from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday, with 45 to 55 miles per hour gusts in the Cape and Islands, Belk said.
Peak wind gusts in Plymouth could reach 40 miles per hour and the Boston area may experience 30 to 35 miles per hour wind gusts.
