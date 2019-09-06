fb-pixel

Read the letters Felicity Huffman’s friends wrote to the judge in the college admissions scandal case

Actor William H. Macy (left) was among those who wrote character reference letters for his wife, Feliclity Huffman.
Actor William H. Macy (left) was among those who wrote character reference letters for his wife, Feliclity Huffman.(Lisa O’Connor/AFP/Getty Images/File)

Felicity Huffman’s attorneys have filed a number of character reference letters as part of the college admissions scandal case. Among those who wrote letters are Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, and her “Desperate Housewives” co-star Eva Longoria.

Note: Page numbers in this document do not match up because Huffman’s attorneys filed a longer, amended letter from Macy later Friday.

