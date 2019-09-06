Researchers checked an exoplanet 50 light years away for an atmosphere. Turns out it was just a big rock

Rocky planets are considered most likely to host life because their surfaces can support liquid water, Kreidberg said. But if there’s no atmosphere, the water on the planet would evaporate and escape.

LHS 3844b orbits the small nearby star LHS 3844. The terrestrial, or rock-based planet, which is 30 percent bigger than Earth, has no atmosphere, according to Laura Kreidberg, lead author of a study published last month in the journal Nature .

Researchers have discovered that a planet orbiting a star about 50 light years away from Earth has no atmosphere, raising questions about whether similar planets, which some have wondered might be harboring life, are simply barren rocks.

Not only that, our own “atmosphere protects us from cosmic radiation that would mutate our DNA. So it’s really important for life as we know it to have that protection,” said Kreidberg, a Clay Fellow at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The study found that “LHS 3844b is probably a bare rock.”

LHS 3844 is an M dwarf, or red dwarf, star. Such stars, which have masses 0.08 to 0.6 times that of our sun, are the most numerous type of star. And they may host a high percentage of the total number of planets in the galaxy, scientists say.

But M dwarfs emit high levels of ultraviolet light, which are harmful to life and can erode an atmosphere. They’re also “particularly violent in their youth, belching up a large number of flares, or bursts of radiation and particles that could strip away budding planetary atmospheres,” according to NASA.

“Theoretical models predict that these planets are more vulnerable to atmospheric loss than their counterparts orbiting sun-like stars,” the study in Nature said.

The scientists said their findings supported the theory “that hot terrestrial planets orbiting small stars may not retain substantial atmospheres.”

Researchers discovered the planet had no atmosphere by calculating the climate on both sides. A planet with an atmosphere would have wind circulating heat between the day and night sides, Kreidberg said.

“This planet is tidally locked to its parent star like the moon is tidally locked to earth. So one hot side is continuously heated by the star and one side is cold,” Kreidberg said. “We observed a very big temperature contrast between two sides, so we inferred this planet almost certainly has no atmosphere.”

The researchers found that temperatures on the bright side were around 1,040 Kelvin (around 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit) and on the dark side were around 0 Kelvin (around minus-460 Fahrenheit).

Kreidberg and her coauthors from NASA, Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and other universities hope future studies will find planets orbiting small stars that can host life.

“The results presented here motivate similar studies for less-irradiated planets orbiting small stars. Cooler planets are less susceptible to atmospheric escape and erosion, and may provide a friendlier environment for the evolution of life,” the study said.

