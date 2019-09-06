Shark experts want to get Gronk and Scott Zolak on a boat together during a research trip

Ben Wigren, co-founder of the conservancy, said in a message to the Globe that he was at a work event this week when he met Zolak, co-host of the Zolak and Bertrand show on 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub.

The nonprofit group, which works with state shark experts to track and tag great whites in Cape Cod Bay and off the Atlantic coastline, is toying with the idea of getting retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and former Patriots quarterback and radio host Scott Zolak onto its vessel together during an upcoming research expedition.

If the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy can pull off the stunt, researchers truly will need — as the famous saying goes — a bigger boat.

Advertisement

While they talked, Zolak mentioned that people constantly send him the conservancy’s online videos and posts, or other shark-related content.

“I know he talks a lot about sharks on his radio show, so I invited him to come visit our Shark Center in Chatham,” said Wigren, who founded the conservancy with his wife, Cynthia. “He said he’s never seen a white shark and would really like to.”

The conservancy later extended its invitiation for Zolak to visit them on the Cape. In a tweet Thursday night that included a signed photograph from Zolak to the conservancy, shark experts floated bringing the ex-NFL player out on the waters with them — and whether they should ask Gronkowski to tag along.

“Do you think we should get him and @RobGronkowski out on the water to see some white sharks?,” the conservancy wrote. “If we’re going to fit them both we might truly need a bigger boat!”

So far, Zolak seems to be on board with the plan. Shortly after the conservancy tweeted about possibly setting up the expedition, Zolak chimed in with an emphatic “YES”.

Advertisement

The conservancy hasn’t reached out to Gronkowski just yet. But with the star athlete currently taking the sidelines and enjoying his retirement, he could have some free time to spare in between his current business ventures.

Besides, there’s still plenty of fish in the sea. Peak great white activity typically occurs from August to October, according to experts. And, if he decides to go, Gronkowski could get lucky and run into the shark that the conservancy named after him back in 2016.

“We still have the rest of September and October left in the research season,” Wigren said. “Research days are weather dependent so it can be difficult to coordinate calendars, but it would be great if we could make it work for both of them.”

He said that if the trip were to actually happen, it could further the conservancy’s goal of supporting scientific research and improving public safety around great whites and their local presence.

“By showing popular athletes and personalities like Gronk and Zolak white sharks and their importance in our eco-system, we hope they can help share that message with a broader audience,” Wigren said.

It was an honor to meet @scottzolak today! Do you think we should get him and @RobGronkowski out on the water to see some white sharks? If we’re going to fit them both we might truly need a bigger boat! pic.twitter.com/TfX8awFREr — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) September 6, 2019

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.