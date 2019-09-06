AG sues Boston Language Institute to get students’ money back

“Boston Language Institute was on the brink of financial collapse, but the owner continued to enroll students and offer special discounts for classes that would never happen,” Healey said. “We are suing to get students their money back.”

Siri Karm Singh Khalsa, the owner of the language school, was aware of the dire financial situation facing the school in the weeks and months before it closed in mid-January, but he actively recruited students, encouraged them to pay in advance, and after the closure could not give them refunds, even though the company guaranteed them, Healey’s office alleged in court documents.

The owner of the now-shuttered Boston Language Institute misled customers and violated state consumer protections laws, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey alleged in a lawsuit filed this week.

Khalsa disputes the allegation that he misled customers and said that he has been working to repay students who had enrolled and employees who were not paid when the school abruptly closed.

“My goal is to pay as much as I can,” he said. “You can pick things apart. I am sure I made mistakes, but I never thought the company would fail.”

The Kenmore Square language school was a longstanding institution in Boston. For 38 years it helped students learn Spanish, Vietnamese, and dozens of other languages, along with teaching English-language learners.

But it struggled financially at several points in its history.

It filed for bankruptcy in the summer of 2018, but then lost its bankruptcy protections in January, allowing creditors to call in Khalsa’s and the school’s debt.

In the wake of its closure students tried unsuccessfully to get refunds, and many former employees said they are owed weeks and in some cases months of back pay.

According to court documents, increased competition from new language schools that opened in the area hurt the institute’s bottom line.

But Healey in court documents also said that Khalsa and the institute’s finances were closely tied. Khalsa, who earned an annual salary of $130,000 used his personal credit card for business expenses, the documents said. The language school would then pay the monthly balance off — both Khalsa’s expenses and the school’s charges. By June 2018, Khalsa owed the language institute $186,000 in personal expenses that had accumulated over the years, according to court documents.

Khalsa said he was working on paying back the school and had money withdrawn routinely from his own paycheck.

Despite Healey’s lawsuit, Khalsa said he remains hopeful about the language institute’s future.

He hopes to reopen the school next spring, although he said he is still looking for investors.

“It’s an organization that gave a great deal,” Khalsa said, adding that the school helped newly arrived immigrants learn English and taught specialized languages to Boston residents. “This is a viable company.”

Deirdre Fernandes