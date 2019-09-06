Walden Pond closed as State Police search for missing Cambridge man

Walden Pond was closed Friday as State Police search for a Cambridge man they believe went missing earlier in the week at the swimming site in Concord, State Police said.

The man, who officials did not identify Friday morning, may have been at the pond for recreational purposes, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

Officials searched for the man on Thursday until 8:40 p.m. but to no avail, Procopio said.