Walden Pond closed as State Police search for missing Cambridge man
Walden Pond was closed Friday as State Police search for a Cambridge man they believe went missing earlier in the week at the swimming site in Concord, State Police said.
The man, who officials did not identify Friday morning, may have been at the pond for recreational purposes, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
Officials searched for the man on Thursday until 8:40 p.m. but to no avail, Procopio said.
State Police resumed their search at 8 a.m. Friday.
“We became involved with the search yesterday, with State Police patrols, our Air Wing, our dive team, and our Mounted Unit. We are searching by land, air, and water,” Procopio said.
Advertisement
The pond was closed at 5 p.m. Thursday and remained closed Friday, according to Walden Pond State Reservation tweets.
Procopio said State Police divers were in the water and sidescan sonar was being used to search the pond.
A Mounted Unit and MSP helicoper crew was also used to comb the shoreline and trails, Procopio said.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.