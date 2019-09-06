Woman frees herself from sinking car in Lawrence canal

A woman freed herself from a sinking car in Lawrence Thursday night after she drove her vehicle off a road and into a canal, police said.

The woman drove her 2011 Toyota Camry off the road near the intersection of Canal, Water, and Broadway streets around 8:01 p.m., said Lawrence Police Detective Thomas Cuddy. Her car landed in the water at North Canal, which is fed by the Merrimack River.

“She simply lost control of her car and it ended up in the canal,” Cuddy said. “When police arrived, she was out of the vehicle. She was standing on the roof of the vehicle.”