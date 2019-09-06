Woman struck, injured while crossing Route 99 in Saugus with two children
A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 99 in Saugus with two children late Friday night, according to State Police.
She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Her condition was not known.
“Fortunately, the children were not struck,” said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
Saugus police responded to the incident at 10:34 p.m. State Police also responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Saugus police and State Police detectives.
No other details are available at this time.
