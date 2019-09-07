Bird sightings
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
► Interesting miscellaneous sightings last week included a common murre on Smith Neck Road in Dartmouth, a Northern goshawk in Middleton, and a Swainson’s thrush at Bill Forward Wildlife Management Area in Newbury. There were also five marbled godwits and two Western sandpipers on Plymouth Beach and a little blue heron and a merlin at Millennium Park in West Roxbury. Offshore reports from the marine canyons in Massachusetts waters included 40 Audubon’s shearwaters, a Barolo’s shearwater, a brown booby, a south polar skua, and two long-tailed jaegers.
► P ine Hill Road Grasslands in Lancaster: Reports included a white-rumped sandpiper, a vesper sparrow, and four grasshopper sparrows. There were 26 field sparrows, five prairie warblers, and five indigo buntings.
► Plum Island: The region continues to produce interesting migrants and rarities, including an American avocet, an American golden-plover, and a Hudsoninan godwit. Observers spotted five stilt sandpipers, 11 red knots, 12 long-billed dowitchers, and 25 white-rumped sandpipers. There were also two Baird’s sandpipers, two buff-breasted sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, and a lark sparrow.
► Manomet Center for Conservation Science in Plymouth: Notable sightings were frontlined by a yellow-breasted chat. A red-shouldered hawk, veery, mourning warbler, and Cape May warbler were also spotted.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.
