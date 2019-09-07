Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

► Interesting miscellaneous sightings last week included a common murre on Smith Neck Road in Dartmouth, a Northern goshawk in Middleton, and a Swainson’s thrush at Bill Forward Wildlife Management Area in Newbury. There were also five marbled godwits and two Western sandpipers on Plymouth Beach and a little blue heron and a merlin at Millennium Park in West Roxbury. Offshore reports from the marine canyons in Massachusetts waters included 40 Audubon’s shearwaters, a Barolo’s shearwater, a brown booby, a south polar skua, and two long-tailed jaegers.