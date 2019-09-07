Coast Guard rescues 13-year-old boy who was swept off shore in Gloucester

By the time Coast Guard officials arrived in a 47-foot rescue vessel, the teenager was several hundred feet from shore, officials said.

Police and fire crews responded at 5:21 p.m. to a report that a person had fallen into the water at Rafes Chasm Park on Hesperus Avenue, in the Magnolia area of Gloucester.

The Coast Guard rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell from a rock and into the water in Gloucester while taking pictures of waves with friends Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

He was taken from the water and transported to Beverly Hospital, where he was in good condition, Gloucester police and fire officials said in a statement.

The teen was treated for leg lacerations and a possible head injury, Coast Guard Lieutenant Junior Grade Lucy Daghir said.

The rescue process took about 20 minutes, Daghir said. Gloucester fire and police officials helped guide the rescue from the shore.

“Fortunately, as a result of the swift, seamless teamwork between the Gloucester Fire and Police Departments and the Coast Guard, this boy was rescued very quickly,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said in the statement. “Time is critical in an incident like this, and I’d like to thank all those who took part in today’s rescue.”

Coast Guard officials recorded 10 foot waves at the time of the incident, according to Daghir, who noted that seas have been higher as Hurricane Dorian traveled up the northeast coast.

“It’s more than what we’re used to in that area,” she said.

