Dorian is still a hurricane, but its impact on Massachusetts has been mild

Hurricane Dorian, still a category 1 storm that was 160 miles away from Nantucket as of 8 a.m., brought its worst in the overnight hours, according to Andy Nash, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. But rain was expected to wind down in the morning and sun is expected to break through the clouds by the afternoon across the area, he said.

The remnants of a major hurricane that devastated the Bahamas and lashed the southeast coast of the United States brushed past Massachusetts with scattered, gusty winds overnight and into Saturday morning.

Top winds in the Bay State were recorded at 63 miles per hour in Provincetown, but no widespread damage or power outages were reported, Nash said.

Advertisement

Even the high tide, with a storm surge of about 2 feet, “wasn’t all that much of a high tide,” he said. “Really just a rough surf.”

A handful of boats in Martha’s Vineyard Harbor got swamped and trees falling on power lines caused isolated power outages, he said.

Just over 1,500 homes in Eastern Massachusetts were without power Saturday morning, with the bulk in Chatham, according to Eversource’s website.

Thirteen ferry trips between Nantucket and Hyannis were canceled due to weather conditions Saturday morning and afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Four trips to and from Martha’s Vineyard were also listed as canceled due to weather, with 13 others diverted, according to the authority’s website.

Hy-Line Cruises, another ferry provider to the Cape and Islands, canceled all trips between the islands Saturday, as well as nine trips between the mainland and islands, the company said in Twitter.

As the storm quickly moves northeast, cool temperatures are expected to remain, with a high near 68 degrees in Boston. Winds will also likely stay gusty through the day with a steady wind up to 21 miles per hour and gusts as high as 33 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

Advertisement

After that, it is back to normal late summer-early fall weather, Nash said. From an overnight low near 57 degrees, Sunday is expected to warm to near 74 under sunny skies, according to forecasters.

The rest of the week is likely to have high temperatures in the low 70s with chances for rain returning throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.