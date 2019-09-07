In first 2 days, Boston records highest public schools attendance in 6 years

Last year, 78 percent of students came to school on the first day, according to the statement. In 2014, three-quarters of students attended school on the first day.

Thursday was the first day of school, and just over 80 percent of the district’s kindergarten through grade 12 students attended classes, according to the statement. On the second day of school Friday, that number grew to nearly 84 percent.

In the first two days of the new school year, Boston’s public schools recorded its highest student attendance rates in six years, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement Saturday.

“When students are attending school right from the first day, they’re more engaged and more likely to succeed throughout the year,” Cassellius said in the statement. “It takes an all-hands-on-deck approach, involving our teachers, families, faith leaders, and community partners, to make sure we’re meeting the needs of our students so they’re in class and learning.”

Cassellius was selected by the School Committee to lead the city’s school system earlier this year, overseeing a system that includes nearly 55,000 students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

Advertisement

Cassellius has said school attendance is one of her top priorities; one out of every five students in the city’s kindergarten through grade eight has been chronically absent from class in recent years. More than a third of Boston’s high schoolers have been persistently missing classes.

On Wednesday, before school opened, Cassellius was out knocking on the doors of some of the district’s chronically absent students to encourage them to attend school.

In August, Cassellius also launched a program to register student at Boston Centers for Youth and Families community centers “to make school registration easier and more accessible for families,” the statement said. That program is a collaboration with the schools, BCYF, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, and several community partners.

Advertisement

In the statement, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the new attendance data shows the outreach is working.

“While we have more work to do to get every student engaged from day one, I am proud of this improvement. We will continue doing all that we can to make sure our students are in school and learning every day of the school year,” Walsh said in the statement.

Travis Marshall, a member of the local parents group Quality Education for Every Student, said the organization is heartened to see Cassellius focus on ensuring students are making it to school and applauded her neighborhood registration efforts.

They hoped she addresses transportation issues as well, he said in a statement.

“Transportation remains a major concern for many BPS families, and for attendance to rise it is critical to get kids to school and home in a timely fashion,” he said. “We hope that Dr. Cassellius will focus similar energy to ensure school buses run on time.”

Young people who have dropped out of school and want to re-enroll or are interested in alternative school settings should contact Boston Public Schools’s Re-Engagement Center at 617-635-2273, or visit the center at 55 Malcolm X Blvd. in Roxbury.

James Vaznis of the Globe staff contributed to this report. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.