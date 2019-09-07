Fitchburg woman charged with drug trafficking
A Fitchburg woman was arrested for cocaine trafficking and other offenses after the car she was riding in was stopped by state troopers for having illegally tinted windows, State Police announced Saturday.
Jennifer Cruz, 27, was allegedly found with two bags of cocaine, each weighing 25 grams, after troopers approached the car in the parking lot of a Cumberland Farms gas station on Daniels Street in Fitchburg, State Police said in a statement.
She was also charged with failing to wear a seat belt and tampering or destruction of evidence after she allegedly broke a cell phone after troopers approached the vehicle around 8:45 p.m. Friday, the statement said.
She was held on $15,000 cash bail at the State Police barracks in Leominster. She is due to be arraigned Monday in Fitchburg District Court.
Cruz was a passenger in a green Honda Accord, which had “extremely dark front windows,” which troopers noticed as it drove past them in the Columbus Street area, according to the statement.
After the car pulled into the gas station, troopers approached the vehicle. Neither Cruz nor the driver “could provide consistent information,” and did not appear to know each other’s names, the statement said.
The driver, who was not identified, was given a motor vehicle citation for illegally tinted windows, State Police said.
