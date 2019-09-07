Fitchburg woman charged with drug trafficking

A Fitchburg woman was arrested for cocaine trafficking and other offenses after the car she was riding in was stopped by state troopers for having illegally tinted windows, State Police announced Saturday.

Jennifer Cruz, 27, was allegedly found with two bags of cocaine, each weighing 25 grams, after troopers approached the car in the parking lot of a Cumberland Farms gas station on Daniels Street in Fitchburg, State Police said in a statement.

She was also charged with failing to wear a seat belt and tampering or destruction of evidence after she allegedly broke a cell phone after troopers approached the vehicle around 8:45 p.m. Friday, the statement said.