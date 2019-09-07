MIT Media Lab chief resigns after new revelations about ties to Jeffrey Epstein

In a short e-mail to MIT, Joichi Ito announced that he would step down immediately.

The head of MIT’s Media Lab resigned Saturday afternoon after growing pressure and fresh revelations that he tried to obscure contributions from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Editor’s note: For more on The New Yorker’s report earlier Saturday, click here .

“After giving the matter a great deal of thought over the past several days and weeks, I think that it is best that I resign as Director of the Media Lab and as a Professor and employee of the Institute, effective immediately,” Ito wrote in an e-mail Saturday afternoon to Martin A Schmidt, an MIT provost.

Advertisement

An explosive report in the New Yorker laid out how Ito’s ties to Epstein were much closer than he had previously disclosed and said the research center’s leaders deliberately obscured Epstein’s donations after MIT listed the convicted sex offender as “disqualified” to donate.

E-mails and other documents show Ito and Peter Cohen, the lab’s former director of development and strategy, worked to keep Epstein’s donations anonymous and to omit his name when reporting gifts Epstein solicited from philanthropists on the lab’s behalf, according to the article by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow, which was published online Friday.

Some staff members in Ito’s office called Epstein “Voldemort” or “he who must not be named” in reference to the efforts to conceal his connections to the lab, Farrow reported.

Ito had been fighting to retain his position since mid-August, when he first revealed that he had taken money for the Media Lab and his own private venture funds from Epstein.

Ito had apologized for his Epstein ties and said the Media Lab had taken $520,000 from Epstein.

But Ito also said that he was the right person to lead the Media Lab forward and address its problems.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report. Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.