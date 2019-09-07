Keiana is ready to have a family of her own

She is energetic and loves basketball and has recently made her high school varsity team. She loves arts and crafts. Keiana enjoys listening to music. She is learning culinary arts in school.

Keiana is legally freed for adoption. The social worker is looking for family constellations consisting of a single woman, same-sex female or male couple and is open to siblings.

Keiana is very active and wants a family that mirrors her interests. Keiana’s social worker is open to exploring Massachusetts or New York families who would be able to help build a relationship with Keiana prior to transitioning into their home.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”